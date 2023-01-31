UAE motorists are urged to drive with caution on Tuesday morning as thick fog engulfs Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and other emirates.
The UAE’s weather bureau has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas until 9.30 am,” today.
The National Centre of Meteorology has said that fog and mist can be expected in the UAE during the coming days.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 20 and 25°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 3-9°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 18-23°C, and 8-14°C in the mountainous regions.
The skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times. However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Humidity will be high at 75-95 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by night and Wednesday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.