UAE motorists are urged to drive with caution on Thursday morning as thick fog engulfs Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Sharjah.
The UAE’s weather bureau has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas until 9.00 am,” today.
According to the UAE’s weather bureau, today’s skies will be partly cloudy at times. Some low clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon with a probability of some convective cloud formation.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 30 and 35°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 12-18°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-30°C, and 16-23°C in the mountainous regions.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Humidity will be high at 75-95 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 65-85 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea, the NCM added.