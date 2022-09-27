UAE motorists in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain have been urged to drive with caution today, as fog covers some parts of the emirate. The National Center of Meteorology issued red and yellow weather alerts cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads till 9.30am.
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully during the fog. “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kilometres per hours, and motorists are urged to commit to this limit for their own safety and that of other road users,” the Police urged.
Today, the weather, in general, will be nice and sunny with a slight increase in temperature during the day time.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40 -45°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 23-28°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-39°C, and 30-35°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 75-95 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.