Be careful if you are hitting the roads, as red and yellow weather alerts, warning motorists of poor visibility due to fog, has been issued in some parts of Abu Dhabi.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas till 10.00am,” today.
According to the UAE’s weather bureau, today’s skies will be partly cloudy in general.
Today, temperatures tend to decrease slightly during daytime, it will be cold at night especially over internal areas and mountains.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 23 and 27°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 6-11°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 21-25°C, and 14-18°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 10– 20km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be high in the UAE, ranging between 75-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 60-80 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.