Dubai: Drivers should take precautions, as it is a foggy morning for UAE residents especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has posted a yellow and red weather alert in internal and coastal areas, especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
This morning, it was foggy around Al Dhafrah area, Abu Dhabi Airport and Al Shamkhah area.
NCM called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations because of the chance of fog formation with poor visibility.
Such conditions started from around 1am and are expected to continue till 9:30am today.
As night approaches the relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected to return till early morning on Thursday, especially over coastal and internal areas.
According to NCM, skies across the emirates are clear in general.
Dubai is currently at 27 °C.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.