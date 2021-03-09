Dense fog blanketed Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman skyline on Tuesday morning. The police in these emirates urged motorists to be careful and drive slow, as fog formation caused low visibility on roads across the country.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow and a red alert and warned motorists: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some coastal and internal areas especially the Northern areas until 8.00 am”.
The NCM also forecast clear to partly cloudy skies across the country, today.
The UAE will experience an increase in temperatures, especially during the daytime, the NCM added.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 28 -34°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 16-21°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-30°C, and 19-22°C in the mountainous regions.
If you are heading out, beware of winds carrying dust and sand. The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 70-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation again, on Wednesday morning.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM said.