Dubai: Many UAE residents woke up to a foggy morning. According to the National Center of Meteorology, dense fog covered many areas in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
A red and yellow alert was issued, warning motorists in these areas to drive carefully due to reduced horizontal visibility.
Mercury will hit close to 38-40°C in most areas. The country will see an increase in temperatures and humidity today. The NCM said: "[The weather will be] sunny to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas by night. With another increase in temperatures."
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 33-38°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 35-40°C, and 27-32°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity is expected to increase towards night and early morning tomorrow, over coastal areas. According to the NCM, relative humidity will reach 75 to 80 per cent in the coastal areas and internal, parts of the country.
Light to moderate winds will blow during the day and the sea will be relatively calm today.