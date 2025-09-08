Temperatures will see a slight dip, while humidity is forecast to build overnight
On Monday, skies are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly in the northern and eastern regions, with a chance of light rainfall.
Temperatures will see a slight dip, while humidity is forecast to build overnight into Tuesday morning across coastal and inland areas, bringing the possibility of fog or mist.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times during the day, and seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Looking ahead, Tuesday is forecast to remain partly to mostly cloudy, with convective clouds developing eastward by afternoon.
Conditions will turn humid again overnight, raising the chance of fog or mist in the west. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at times.
By Wednesday, similar patterns will persist, with convective clouds expected both east and west that could bring afternoon showers.
Overnight humidity may again lead to fog formation in western regions. Winds will continue southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening to 40 km/h, while seas stay slight.
Thursday’s forecast calls for fair to partly cloudy skies with some cloud buildup in the east by afternoon, followed by humid conditions overnight into Friday morning.
Winds will range from 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching 35 km/h. Seas are predicted to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Friday will bring largely fair to partly cloudy conditions, with clouds appearing eastward later in the day. Humidity is again expected to rise at night into Saturday morning, with mist possible in western areas.
Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 25 km/h, freshening to 35 km/h at times. Seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
