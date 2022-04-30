Dubai: Are you living in Sharjah, Ajman, or Fujairah? Be ready as there is a chance of rainfall today in these areas.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of convective rainy clouds formation over Eastward and over some internal areas. Expect significant drop in temperature over the coasts.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 36 and 40°C. And, the lowest will be between 21 and 28°C. It will be 33 and 38 °C in the coastal areas and islands while 25 and 30°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 43.6°C in Saih Al Salem in Dubai at 3pm.
The lowest temperature was recorded at 20.6°C in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah at 5am.
Expect some moderate winds, fresh to strong at times especially with convective clouds causing blowing dust during daytime reducing the horizontal visibility. Winds in direction of Southeasterly to Northwesterly will be at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.