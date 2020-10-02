UAE residents can expect cloudy skies across the country today. According to the National Centre of Meteorology’s daily weather forecast, there is a chance of rainfall in some areas of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Fujairah.
The NCM has said that the weather will be “partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds formation over some eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with some rainfall.”
Maximum temperature in the internal parts of the country is expected to be between 40-44°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 24-28°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-42°C, and 31-35°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over Northern coastal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be moderate to high, at 60-80 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.