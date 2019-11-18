Cloudy skies associated with rain are predicted for the rest of the week

Dubai: UAE residents can continue to enjoy cloudy skies with scattered rainfall across the emirates today and in the next few days.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), clouds are continuing to increase over the islands and some northern, eastern and western coastal areas with a chance of some rainfall.

Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain are particularly cloudy currently, with a chance of rainfall.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s.

UAE skies will be looking partly cloud today and as the week progress, clouds are expected to increase, with rain predicted for Tuesday and on Wednesday, thunder and lightning are also expected.

Cloudy skies over Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai is currently at 28°C with partly cloudy skies.

The highest recorded temperature yesterday was 32.5 °C in Barakah, Abu Dhabi at 13:45pm.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow.

The conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be slightly rough at especially as the cloud activity increases. NCM has issued a yellow warning due to the unstable conditions.