Dubai: With cloudy to partly cloudy weather and cool temperatures, the weather is perfect for an outdoor picnic today.
According the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather across the UAE will be clear and partly cloudy. "Low clouds will increase over some eastern areas," according to the NCM, however, no rain has been predicted for the day.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 25-28°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 26-29°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 15-19°C.
Temperature lows are expected to drop below 10°C in the mountainous regions. The lowest temperature recorded today was 9.4°C in Jabal Jais.
Expect a slight breeze through the day. The NCM in the daily weather forecast predicted: "Light to moderate winds through the day."
The NCM added that relative humidity will increase towards night and is expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The NCM added: Humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal and coastal areas."
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be moderately rough, the NCM added.