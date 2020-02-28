Temperatures in general will be between 23°C to 27°C

Strong winds, moderate rough sea conditions expected in the UAE today

Are you planning an outdoor activity today? The weather is going to be favourable.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, cloud cover is expected to increase in the day. Overcast skies make the weather favourable to plan going outside.

Humidity levels will be 68 per cent today. Strong winds will also be blowing over some parts of the country.

The Arabian Sea is expected to be rough and will become moderate in the day. The Oman sea is expected to me moderate. If you’re heading towards the coast, be alert for sea conditions.

Temperatures will come down today and residents can expect average high temperatures to be 23°C to 27°C.

Currently, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ajman are at 19°C, Fujairah is at 20°C. Umm Al Quwain is at 17°C.