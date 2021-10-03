The National Center of Meteorology said maximum temperature in the UAE will hit 42°C

File picture Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Cloudy weather and rainfall are expected in eastern parts of the country today, extending between Fujairah and Al Ain, and surrounding regions.

According to the NCM: "A chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds and strong at times with speed of 45 km/hr expected, causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility over some Eastern areas from 5am on Sunday, October 3, to 11pm on Monday, October 4."

Yesterday, a weather alert was issued warning people to avoid beach trips, and maintain caution in mountainous regions and valleys in the eastern parts of the country, due to the expected effects of the tropical storm Shaheen in the region. The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and emergency teams across the UAE stayed on alert for any weather events along the coast.

In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 34-38°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 38-42°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32-36°C.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday afternoon was 43.8°C in Gasyoura (Al Dhafrah Area) at 3:15pm.

Expect strong winds to cause dust and sand to blow across exposed areas, the NCM warned. The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.

The NCM added: "Humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas." The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and very rough in the Oman Sea.

Avoid weather rumours

Meanwhile, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged people to follow the news and information broadcast by the National Center of Meteorology via its website and social media platforms, and to avoid all rumours about weather conditions.

“We also call for obtaining all information from official sources, and we urge everyone to exercise caution and to avoid valleys and dams in areas identified by the competent authorities to avoid undesirable safety events.“