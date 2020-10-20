UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies across the country with a chance of rainfall in some areas of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Fujairah.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be mostly clear and “partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation over eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 33 and 37°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 14-19°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 31-35°C, and 27-31°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added that residents can expect, “light to moderate winds at the speed of 15 – 25km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.”
These winds may cause dust and sand to blow across the country.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night, and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.