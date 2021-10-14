Dubai: Sunny to partly cloudy weather will continue in most parts of the UAE on Thursday.
According to the NCM: "Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime. Temperature tends to decrease over coastal areas."
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 33-37°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 37-41°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 26-32°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday afternoon was 42.2°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2:30pm.
Expect a slight breeze through the day. The NCM in the daily weather forecast predicted: "Light to moderate winds."
Fog on Friday morning
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 85-90 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The NCM added: "Humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas."
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.