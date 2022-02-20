Heading outdoors? Today, the weather will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies across the UAE.
UAE will see mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather today. However, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has confirmed that temperatures tend to increase gradually today.
According to the NCM, the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times."
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
It will be cold at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25-32°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 8-12°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 24-30°C, and 14-18°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.