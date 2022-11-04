Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies and rainfall in some parts of the country on Friday. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the Northern regions of the country is expected to see rain by night.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 33-36°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 21-27°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 32-35°C, and 22-26°C in the mountainous regions.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, with a probability of mist and fog formation, especially over internal areas.
Humidity will be high at 70-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.