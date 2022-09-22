Dubai: Warm weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today. However, the eastern coastal areas of the country are expected to see partly cloudy weather. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE residents will see mostly sunny skies across the country.
The NCM, in its daily forecast said: "Fair to partly cloudy over some areas especially Eastward may be convective by afternoon."
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40-45°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 21-27°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-43°C, and 28-33°C in the mountainous regions.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, with a probability of mist and fog formation, especially over internal areas.
Humidity will be high at 70-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.