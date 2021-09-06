Heading outdoors? Today, the weather across the UAE will be warm, and hazy, during the daytime.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over western and eastern areas of the country and it will be rather hot during daytime.”
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Today, temperatures tend to increase slightly over the internal areas during daytime . The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 46.4°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafrah) at 1:15pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41-45°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 22-26°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-43°C, and 32-37°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 55-75 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent. Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.