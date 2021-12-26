UAE residents to enjoy the cool temperature and pleasant weather today across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over the northern areas of the country with a chance of light rainfall.”
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 20– 30, reaching 45 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Today, temperatures tend to decrease slightly over the internal areas during the daytime. Also, it will be cold at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 8.3°C in Jabal Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 05:45 am.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25-29°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 10-15°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 24-28°C, and 15-19°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
Be careful if you are planning to head to the beach as conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough and slight to moderate at the Oman Sea.