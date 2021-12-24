It’s a good day for outdoor activities this weekend as we have pleasant weather today across the emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy in general.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 29 °C. And, the lowest will be between 13 and 17 °C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 9.6 °C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 7.15am UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Saturday morning with a chance of mist formation over some internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea will be moderate to relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.