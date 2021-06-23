Dubai: UAE residents can expect a hot day with dust blowing across the Emirates and a chance of rain in the east and southwest of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, especially eastwards and southwards like in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.
There is a chance of low clouds appearing in the morning at the east coast and rain by the afternoon.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average
Dubai is currently at 29 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.