Northern, Eastern and coastal areas of the UAE will see rainfall, said the weather bureau

Will rainy weather continue on Thursday and over the weekend? Image Credit: Stock image

Get your umbrellas ready, it will rain in many parts of the UAE this week, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has said.

On Saturday afternoon, the NCM issued a yellow weather alert from Saturday 2pm to Sunday 2pm, warning resident of rough waves in the Arabian sea, with wave height reaching up to 7 feet. The weather bureau also warned of Northwesterly winds, which will be strong at times across the UAE with speed of 45 km/hr.

The NCM said that partly cloudy weather with light rainfall will start on Sunday, with the chance of rainfall increasing on Monday and gradually decreasing by Wednesday. A drop in temperatures is also expected during this period.

Strong winds, light rainfall on Sunday

The NCM said the UAE will experience partly cloudy skies, with increasing cloud cover over the islands and some Northern Emirates. These clouds may cause light rainfall.

"Moderate Northwesterly winds, will become strong at times over the sea by afternoon, with a speed 15 - 25km/h, reaching 45 km/hr, will blow dust at times especially westward.

"The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea."

Rainfall and rough seas on Monday and Tuesday

The NCM said: "The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over some areas especially Northern, Eastern and coastal areas."

This includes parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah.

The NCM added: "Temperatures will decrease especially westward. Moderate to fresh Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, especially over the sea, with a speed 15 - 25km/h, reaching 40 km/hr."

The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderately rough in the Oman Sea.

Wednesday weather