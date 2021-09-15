Dense fog covered many parts of the UAE today morning, causing low visibility on roads. Thick fog was reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Al Ain and Umm Al Quwain.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) advised motorists to drive slowly in these areas due to the poor road visibility during foggy conditions.
The NCM has issued red and yellow fog alert in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain. There is fog over Dubai Industrial City, Al Awir, in Dubai, Maleiha in Sharjah, Al Helio in Ajman, Falaj Al Mualla in Umm Al Quwain, Sweihan in Al Ain, Al Fayah, Arjan in Abu Dhabi.
Today’s weather according to the NCM, will be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy at times. Clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 29 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 46.1 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 15.15 UAE local time.
Humidity will increase by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas especially westwards. There’s a chance of fog or mist formation tomorrow as well.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.