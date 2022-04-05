UAE residents woke up to another foggy morning. Dense to light fog covered many parts of the UAE today, causing low visibility on the roads.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. There were fog over scattered areas of Abu Dhabi Island, Abu Al Abyad Island, Al Wathbah, Al Falah, in Abu Dhabi, and fog over Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road toward Jebel Ali in the morning. Motorists are advised to drive slowly due to fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility.
According to the weather bureau, today’s weather will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times with clouds formation Eastward, may be convective over mountains by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 35 and 40°C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 19°C. Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 40.4°C in Al Shiweb in Al Ain at 2.45pm local time.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 12.1°C in Barakah in Al Dhafra region at 6.30am UAE local time.
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas with a chance of mist formation.
Expect some fresh to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
In the coming days, expect humidity with a chance of fog or mist formation until Wednesday. Winds will be light to moderate, and the sea will be relatively calm up to Saturday.