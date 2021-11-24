Driving to work in Abu Dhabi? Drive carefully as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced reduced horizontal visibility on the roads because of dense fog in some parts of the Emirates.
Today’s weather according to the NCM, will be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime with a decrease in temperatures.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Dense fog will cause deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some internal areas until 9am today.
Monster fog was reported over Razeen, Arjan, Tarif Road towards Madinat Zayed, Ghiyathi, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Int. Road in Al Dhafra area, and in Al Fayah and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road, Abu Dhabi and in Sweihan area and Al Khaznah towards Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Temperatures will slightly decrease. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29 and 33 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 18 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 37.5 °C in Sweihan at 14.15 UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Thursday morning with a chance of mist formation over some internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate winds in the Northwesterly direction, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and relatively calm in Oman Sea.