It will be a foggy morning in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and sunny to partly cloudy in Dubai. There is a chance of light rainfall in some areas of Sharjah and Ajman, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said.
Today’s weather according to the NCM will be sunny to partly cloudy in general. Low clouds will appear over some Northern and Eastern areas, may be associated with light rainfall during daytime.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Heavy fog was reported over Madinat Zayed, Al Dharfra area, Habshan, Asab, Liwa, Bu Humra, Abu Dhabi. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility during foggy conditions.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 29 °C. And, the lowest will be between 13 and 18 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 30.1 °C in Hatta (Dubai) at 2.15pm UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.