Dubai: If you are planning to go to the beach, be careful as unstable conditions off the coast of the UAE are expected on Wednesday.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert warning UAE residents of rough conditions at sea, till 10 am on October 20.
According to the NCM, skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to hazy at times. Clouds are expected to appear in the afternoon in eastern areas such as Fujairah.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Thursday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation in some coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to in the 30s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 36 °C ‐ 39 °C.
Dubai is currently at 25 °C with sunny skies.