Dubai: It’s a cloudy day for UAE residents with a chance of rain in some areas on Friday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of rainy convective clouds forming eastwards and westwards, such as in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, extending over some coastal areas and islands, such as in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
This morning, the NCM issued an alert due to convective cloud formation in the western parts of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting to 42°C.
Dubai is currently at 29°C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
If you are planning a beach day, you might want to rethink your plans. The sea at the Arabian Gulf will be moderately calm to rough and the Oman Sea is expected to be generally calm.