Dubai: UAE residents in some parts of the country woke up to a foggy morning today.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts today. Dense fog was reported over Al Samha, Razeen in Abu Dhabi, Sweihan in Al Ain, Ghiyathi in Al Dhafra region, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai and in Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain early this morning. Motorists have been advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
According to the NCM, it is going to be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially western areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 37 and 42°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 35 to 40°C in the coastal areas and islands and 25 to 31°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 40.6°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 1.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.