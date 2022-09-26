Dubai: It’s a foggy morning in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts today. The alerts warned of deterioration in horizontal visibility, dropping further at times over some coastal and internal areas up to 9am on Monday, September 26.
The weather bureau has reported fog over Madinat Zayed, in Al Dhafra region this morning, and in Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road towards Abu Dhabi and fog over Al Fayah Road towards Al Ajban Bridge, Al Khaznah in Al Ain. Motorists have been advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
According to the NCM, it is going to be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some convective clouds Eastward and Southward by afternoon. It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 40 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 35 to 39°C in the coastal areas and islands and 25 to 31°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 45.3°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 3pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime, in the Southeasterly to Northwesterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.