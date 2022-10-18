Dubai: Dense fog covered some parts of the UAE on Tuesday morning.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts today. Dense fog was reported over Dubai International Airport, Al Wathba, Kizad towards Al Shahama, Razeen, Arjna, Abu Dhabi, Tal Alsarab in Al Dhafra region, Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah and scattered areas of Ajman this morning.
Motorists have been advised to drive carefully as poor visibility is expected on the roads until 9am.
According to the NCM, it is going to be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times especially Eastward. It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 37 and 42°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 34 to 39°C in the coastal areas and islands and 24 to 30°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 16.3°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 6.30pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Southeasterly to Northwesterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.