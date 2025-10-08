GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather alert: Dense fog in Abu Dhabi, NCM urge caution amid low visibility

Abu Dhabi police advised drivers to follow the changing speed limits for their safety

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Monster fog and mist causes low visibility in Abu Dhabi
Monster fog and mist causes low visibility in Abu Dhabi
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Fog and low visibility have been reported in various parts of Abu Dhabi this morning, prompting warnings from both the Abu Dhabi Police and the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution and adhere to safety regulations to prevent accidents.

Abu Dhabi Police have advised drivers to be careful due to reduced visibility and to follow the reduced speed limits that are posted on electronic information boards. The police issued a message on X to emphasise the importance of following these changing speed limits for the safety of all road users.

The NCM noted that horizontal visibility might decrease further in some coastal and internal areas until 9 am on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. This morning, fog was reported over Al Hamra, Madinat Zayed, Al Jazeera and Mkyariz (Al Dhafrah region) 

Beyond the foggy conditions, the NCM's weather update indicates that conditions across the country are expected to be partly cloudy in general. Light to moderate winds, at a speed of 10-20 km/hr and reaching up to 30 km/hr at times, may cause blowing dust and sand, which is a particular concern for those with dust allergies.

Temperatures are expected to remain slightly warm, with highs in the country ranging from 38 to 42°C. Coastal areas will see average temperatures between 35 and 39°C, while mountainous regions will be cooler, with temperatures between 21 and 25°C.

Humidity will be high, ranging from 70 to 90 per cent in internal areas and 55 to 70 per cent in mountainous regions. Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and into Thursday morning, particularly over coastal and internal areas. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dense fog in Abu Dhabi, NCM urge caution amid low visibility

Fog alert in Abu Dhabi, police warns drivers

2m read
Dense fog alert, NCM urge caution amid low visibility

Dense fog alert, NCM urge caution amid low visibility

1m read
Monster fog and mist causes low visibility in Abu Dhabi

Fog alert in Abu Dhabi, rain expected in UAE today

2m read
Various areas across the UAE reported heavy fog on Wednesday morning, as unstable weather conditions especially affected Abu Dhabi.

Fog in Abu Dhabi, NCM urge caution amid low visibility

3m read