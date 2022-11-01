Dubai: Are you driving this morning? Be extra careful as dense fog was reported over some parts of the UAE on Tuesday.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts today. Fog was reported over Al Minhad in Dubai, Arjan and Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, Maleha in Sharjah, and patches of fog over Emirates Road from Umm Al Quwain towards Ras Al Khaimah this morning.
Motorists have been advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads. Expect foggy weather over some coastal and internal areas up to 9.30am.
According to the NCM, it is going to be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some areas, especially coastal parts of the UAE.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 33 and 37°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 30 to 35°C in the coastal areas and islands and 22 to 28°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 17°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 6pm.
While the highest temperature was recorded at 37.7°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 3.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Southeasterly to Northwesterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The conditions will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.