Dubai: If you are driving this morning, be extra careful as dense fog was reported over Abu Dhabi and Al Ain on Tuesday.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts today. Fog was reported over Arjan, Al Rimah, Al Khtam, Al Ajban, Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, Al Khaznah, Alamera and Sweihan in Al Ain. Motorists have been advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads. Expect foggy weather over some coastal and internal areas up to 9am.
According to the NCM, it is going to be partly cloudy in general, some clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon. It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chancee of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 27 and 32°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 25 to 30°C in the coastal areas and islands and 17 to 23°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 17°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 6.15pm. While the highest temperature was recorded at 34.3°C in Al Dhaid, Sharjah at 1pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.