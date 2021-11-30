It will be more rain and cloudy skies for the UAE today, the National Center of Meteorology has said. According to the daily weather forecast: "Cloudy to partly cloudy over some areas and, some convective clouds will appear during day times, especially over northern, western and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall.
Heavy to moderate rains lashed different parts of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, leading to water flow in valleys in interior and mountainous areas, yesterday evening.
Temperatures tend to decrease gradually in the day. The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 9°C in Jabal Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 7:15am.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 27 and 30°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 11-16°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 26-29°C, and 18-22°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Humidity will be moderate at 70-80 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 5-70 per cent, and 65-75 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.