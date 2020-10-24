Planning of going out? It’s good to head down to the beach or desert safari as the we have a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times Eastward.
It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning over some western areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 35 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 34 and 37 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 19 °C.