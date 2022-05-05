Dubai: It’s going to be a warm day for UAE residents with an increase in temperatures and dusty conditions on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny, getting hazy at times over some internal areas such as Al Ain and parts of Abu Dhabi during the day. There is a chance of clouds forming eastwards, such as in Fujairah.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
Temperatures are expected to gradually increase. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting to 44°C.
Dubai is currently at 26°C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.