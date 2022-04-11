UAE residents can expect a warm day with mostly sunny skies in general across the country.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “clear to partly cloudy and hazy at times and it’s going to be a rather hot day.”
A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 10 - 20, reaching 30 km/hr.”
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 45°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafrah) at 12.30 pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 37 and 42 °C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 16-22°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 32-38°C, and 22-28°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 65-85 percent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 percent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate may becoming rough at times in Oman Sea.