UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather in general but a little hazy in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, and some clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon. It is hazy and rather hot during daytime. It is humid by night and early morning over some coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds with a speed of 15 - 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 35 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 35 and 39 °C. And, the lowest will be between 16 and 21 °C.