The sea is going to be very rough

Fog covered parts of the Dubai skyline Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf news

Dubai: UAE residents can expect cool temperatures and rough seas today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times.

There is a chance of scattered rainfall in eastern and northern regions like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The temperatures are expected to significantly drop and will be in the mid 20s on average.

Dubai is currently at 22 °C.

Strong winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 35 – 40 km/h, reaching up to 60 km/h at times.

The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air and may hinder visibility on the roads. Drivers are urged to take precautions and drive carefully.