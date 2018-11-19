Dubai: UAE residents experienced the coldest morning so far this month, as temperatures plunged to their lowest level in some parts on Monday, bringing colder breeze across the country.
The mercury plummeted to as low as 11 degrees Celsius at the UAE’s highest peak, Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, at 4am, the lowest reading this month, and 11.7 degrees Celsius at the neighbouring Mebreh Mountain at 12:30am.
Lower temperature levels are a welcome respite from the UAE's usual hot, dry and humid weather.
Other high altitudes, such as Jebel Hafeet, also saw readings dropped to 13.7 degrees Celsius at 4:45am on Monday.
Elsewhere in the UAE, residents woke up to a colder morning, with temperatures hovering in their low 20s in Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
It was also colder in other villages, such as in in Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain, when readings registered above 19 degrees Celsius.
The rest of the day will be partly cloudy over some areas, while northwesterly winds can reach speeds up to 40 kilometres per hour at times, especially over the sea.
Seawaters will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman.