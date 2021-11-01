Dubai: UAE residents woke up to foggy conditions on Monday morning. The weather bureau issued alerts in parts of Abu Dhabi due to thick fog formation.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times. Foggy conditions have been reported in parts of Abu Dhabi, with visibility dropping to 1000 metres.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and early morning on Tuesday, going up to 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to cause fog and mist formation especially in coastal and internal areas, such as in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and parts of Abu Dhabi.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 34 °C ‐ 38 °C. The minimum temperatures are expected to drop to 14 °C.
Dubai is currently at 24 °C with sunny skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be moderately calm.