Dubai: Today’s weather will be sunny to partly cloudy skies across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 40 and 44°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 42°C in the coastal areas and islands and 28 to 33°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 21.5°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 4.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 44.4°C in Al Jazeera in Al Dhafra area at 1.45pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 65-90 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Southeast to Northwest direction at a speed 10 – 20 reaching 30km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.