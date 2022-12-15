Dubai: It’s sunny to partly cloudy in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. However there is a chance of rainfall in some parts of the country today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) it is going to be partly cloudy in general and low clouds appear with a chance of light rainfall over some eastern areas and islands westward. It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 25 and 29°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 24 to 28°C in the coastal areas and islands and 18 to 22°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 8.2°C in Jais Moutain in Ras Al Khaimah at 7am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 30.6°C in Jumeirah Dubai at 1pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.