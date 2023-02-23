UAE residents can expect partly cloudy and pleasant weather today across the emirates.
According to the NCM: "The weather will be sunny to partly cloudy at times during the day."
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperatures are expected to gradually increase. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27-32°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 8-12°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 22-27°C, and 15-21°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 75-95 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman.