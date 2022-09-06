Dubai: UAE residents can expect warm weather today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it is going to be sunny in general and clouds will appear Eastward might be convective by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 40 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 to 34°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 45.5°C in Al Ghweifat in Al Dhafra region at 1.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.