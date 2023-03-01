Dubai: It's a sunny day in Dubai and Sharjah, but it's raining in some parts of Abu Dhabi.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over scattered areas, with a decrease in temperatures. It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal and coastal areas.
The weather bureau has reported light to moderate rain over Umm Al Dalkh Island, Al Mirfa in Al Dhafra region, and heavy rain over Sir Baniyas Island this morning. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads during rainfall.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 29 and 34°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 27 to 32°C in the coastal areas and islands and 18 to 22°C over the mountains.
The lowest temperature today morning was recorded at 14°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 5.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 36.7°C in Owtaid in Al Dhafra region at 2.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.