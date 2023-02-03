Dubai: UAE residents can expect pleasant temperatures, cloudy skies and humid conditions at night on Friday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over some coastal, northern areas, and islands. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 24 and 29°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 22 to 27°C in the coastal areas and islands and 12 to 17°C over the mountains.
Today’s lowest temperature was recorded at 9°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 4am.
The highest temperature yesterday was recorded at 29.8°C in Jabal Al Dhanna in Al Dhafra area at 3pm.
Expect light to moderate winds, freshening by afternoon, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust westward. Winds direction from Southeasterly to Northwesterly at a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 35 km per hour.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate becoming rough gradually by afternoon especially Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.